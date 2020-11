General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: How Ghanaians are reacting to Jerry John Rawlings' death

The former President died after a short illness

Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has passed away, GhanaWeb can confirm.



The former president died today, November 12, 2020 after a brief illness.



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.



Get full updates about the tragic event here:







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter