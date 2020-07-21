General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: Ghana’s coronavirus case management

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information holds a press briefing at its Press Centre, Accra, to provide update on Ghana’s coronavirus case count and management as well as processes for clearing backlog of test samples.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) few hours ago announced that five more persons have succumbed to the disease. The development brings the country’s death toll to 153.



There has been a surge in the number of confirmed cases as 763 new infections have been announced.



"A total of 763 new cases were reported on July 17, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 7th June to 16th July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 17," information available on GHS website read.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 28,430.



According to the figures, 24,901 persons have recovered and/or discharged.



The number of active cases is 3,376. Out of the 3,376, 8 are critical, 4 on ventilator while 25 are severe.



The total number of tests conducted so far is 349,752. GHS says 127,862 were tests conducted through routine surveillance while 221,890 were through contact tracing.



The presser is expected to be moderated by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.