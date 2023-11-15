LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister presents 2024 budget in parliament

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is scheduled to present the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



The presentation of the annual budget by the finance minister is a constitutional obligation, performed on behalf of the president to affirm the government's commitment to fiscal transparency and responsibility.



“In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance will, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government of Ghana for the 2024 Financial Year, on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023,” a statement by the ministry said.



Meanwhile, in an interview with GhanaWeb TV, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor, indicated that the budget yet to be presented by the finance minister is going to further impoverish Ghanains.



“The expectations are already known, the finance minister himself has told us that he is coming to increase existing taxes. He said they are coming to take away some of the measures that they put in place to cushion Ghanaians in terms of exemption.





“The Finance Minister met with the Finance Committee yesterday and he said that he is seeking to raise GH¢ 11 Billion. This means that he is going to raise the said money from people’s pockets. The living conditions are going to get difficult, the hardship is going to continue, inflations are going to go up among others,” he added.







