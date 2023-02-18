LIVE UPDATES: Christian Atsu's death and reactions

General News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The unfortunate news of the demise of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been shared by his agent, Nana Sechere.



Nana Sechere who has been in Turkey since last week shared on social media that the Hatyaspor winger has been found dead.



"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.



"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.



Black Stars midfielder, Christian Atsu who has been missing since Monday, February 6, 2023, after being trapped under rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria.



Born in Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana on January 10, 1992, Christian Atsu revealed that money was hard to come by while growing up. He once said that losing his father in tragic circumstances made life even more difficult for his family.



Follow the live updates below



