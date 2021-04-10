LIVE UPDATES: AshantiGold vs Hearts of Oak

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Ashantigold takes on giant Accra Hearts of Oak today at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak have made it two out of two under new coach Samuel Boadu and will want a win in Obuasi to stage a strong claim for the league trophy as they lie behind third-place Asante Kotoko with a point difference.



Ashantigold on the other hand has not been in the best of form in 2021 as they occupy the 12th position on the league table with 23 points after 1 game.



Obuasi has always been a difficult venue for the Phobians and the Miners will hope to make their home advantage count in today's game.



