LIVE UPDATES: Akufo-Addo delivers first SONA in his second term

The address is the first in Akufo-Addo's second term

Hello and welcome to our comprehensive-text coverage of the 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA).



In accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which says, “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation”, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performs this constitutional duty this afternoon outside the chamber of Parliament.



“The House will be privileged to receive the President who is obligated to deliver the State of the Nation Address. His Excellency has given an indication to me that he is ready to do the obligation on Tuesday 9th March 2021,” Speaker Alban Bagbin announced on March 2.



The address is the first in his second term of office having been sworn into the highest office of the land on January 7, 2021.



The last time President Akufo-Addo performed this constitutional duty was on January 5 this year – a few days to the dissolution of the seventh parliament of the fourth republic. This was to end his first four-year term.



Today’s address is expected to highight an outline of plans for Akufo-Addo’s second term in office including health and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, agriculture, energy, security, education, sports, environment among other areas of national interest.



