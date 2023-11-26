LIVE: Prison break, gunshots reported in Sierra Leone amid coup fears

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sierra Leone has imposed a nationwide curfew following an incident where armed individuals forcibly entered a prison, releasing inmates.



The break-in occurred at the Central Padema Road prison in the capital city of Freetown on Sunday morning, as reported by an official at the facility to BBC News.



Prior to the prison incident, the same gunmen had targeted a military barracks in the city, with residents reporting gunfire near the barracks situated close to the presidential lodge.



The incident, which is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday, November 26, 2023, involved unidentified individuals who were repelled by security forces.



"Heavy gunfire in the #SierraLeone capital, Freetown. The sounds appear to be coming from the main military barracks at Wilberforce, close to the president’s lodge. Details are sketchy but a senior military source says there has been a breakage into the armory at Wilberforce," a tweet by journalist Umaru Fofana read.



Government issues statement



The Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Information and Civic Education, issued a public notice to address the security update and announce the imposition of a nationwide curfew with immediate effect.



Chernor A. Bah, the Minister of Information and Civic Education for the Republic of Sierra Leone who signed the notice, urged citizens to stay indoors during the curfew period.



“In the early hours of Sunday, November 26th 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks. They have all been rebuffed.



“The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control.



“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors.



“Please follow the official Ministry of Information and Civic Education channels and our official handles for accurate information and updates on the situation,” the press notice said.





Heavy gunfire in the #SierraLeone capital, Freetown. The sounds appear to be coming from the main military barracks at Wilberforce, close to the president’s lodge. Details are sketchy but a senior military source says there has been a breakage into the armory at Wilberforce. — Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) November 26, 2023

Prison authorities have confirmed that #SierraLeone’s central Pademba Road prison has been breached and the inmates set free. — Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) November 26, 2023

Situation still confused in Freetown as prisoners released from Pademba Central Prison #SierraLeone ???????? pic.twitter.com/ngDywWNCoC — KOUAM JOEL HONORE (@honore123) November 26, 2023

ECOWAS CONDEMNS THE DISTURBANCES IN FREETOWN pic.twitter.com/uJeV39kaxk — Ecowas - Cedeao (@ecowas_cedeao) November 26, 2023

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has released a statement condemning the act.The statement shared on its social media platform read: "The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has learnt with utter disgust a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone. ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of all participants in this illegal act.ECOWAS reiterates its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of Government.ECOWAS further underscores its commitment to supporting the government andpeople of Sierra Leone deepen democracy and good governance, consolidate peace and security as well as foster socio-economic development."