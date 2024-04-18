LIST: The 7 groups under Alan Kyerematen's Alliance for Revolutionary Change

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Alan Kyerematen, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential aspirant, has unveiled a coalition of seven interest groups aimed at advancing a common agenda for the 2024 general elections.



This coalition, named the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), marks a significant step towards becoming Ghana's third political force.



The ARC comprises influential leaders from various sectors, including Akwasi Odike Adai leading the Union Government Movement, Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah heading the Ghana First Coalition, Rev. Stephen Ayensu leading the Ghana Green Party, Dr. Abu Sakara Foster leading the National Interest Movement and Augustina Cudjoe, leading Third Force Movement.



Mr Henry Asante, former Second Vice Chairman of the People’s National Convention is also a leading member with Emmanuel Wilson, of the Crusaders Against Corruption, completing the coalition.



The unveiling of the ARC members took place at a prestigious event hosted at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.



With a shared vision for change and progress, these diverse groups have joined forces under Kyerematen's leadership to offer an alternative political platform for Ghanaian citizens.