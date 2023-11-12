LIST: African leaders who thronged Riyadh for first Saudi-Africa summit

General News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Over half of presidents from across the continent were in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia for a summit convened by Kind Salman Abdul Aziz.



Flights of these African leaders started arriving in Riyadh for the first Saudi-Africa summit on Thursday, November 9 with the summit proper taking place the next day.



According to a document, the 'Riyadh Declaration,' a communique issued at the end of the gathering, the Saudi side led by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman held talks over four areas of mutual interest.



They are:



a. Political, Security and Military Affairs, Counterterrorism and Combating Extremism



b. Economic, Development, Commercial and Investment Affairs



c. Cultural, Educational and Civilizational Communication Affairs



d. Humanitarian and Health Affairs





Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, SomaliaWilliam Ruto, KenyaAbiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopia Prime MinisterOmar Guelleh, DjiboutiIsaias Afwerki, EritreaSalva Kiir, South SudanAbdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan military rulerMahamat Idris Deby, ChadObiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial GuineaFaustin Archange Touadera, Central African RepublicBrice Oligui Nguema, Gabon military rulerBola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria'Faure Gnassingbe, TogoPatrice Talon, BeninAlassane Quattara, Ivory CoastJulius Maada Bio, Sierra LeoneMamady Doumbouya, Guinea military rulerAdama Barrow, The GambiaUmaru Sissoco Embalo, Guinea-BissauMohammed El Ghazouani, MauritaniaLamine Zeine, Prime Minister of Niger under juntaAzali Asoumani, Comoros and African Union presidentPaul Kagame, RwandaWavel Ramkalawan, SeychellesEvariste Ndayishimiye, BurundiHakainde Hichelima, ZambiaEmmerson Mnagagwa, ZimbabweSamia Suluhu Hasssan, TanzaniaLazarus Chakwera, MalawiSARA