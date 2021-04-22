LIST: 28 new entrants nominated by Akufo-Addo as deputy ministers

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

The presidency on Wednesday, April 21, released President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s full list of nominees for deputy ministerial positions which is subject to the approval of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



An analysis of the list shows that 28 out of the 39 nominees were new entrants into the ministerial field.



The vetting of these nominees will be top of the agenda of the Appointments Committee of Parliament when the House resumes sitting.



The list also shows a heavy concentration of Members of Parliament expected to serve as deputy ministers, with as many as 34 of them being MPs and only five non-MPs.



Finance and Economic Planning Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was the last minister-nominee to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on March 26.



Below is the full list of the new entrants



John Ampontuah Kumah – Finance



Michael Okyere Baafi – Trade and Industry



Herbert Krapa – Trade and Industry



Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Energy



Thomas Mbomba – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration



Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration



Diana Asonaba Dapaah – Office of Attorney General & Ministry of Justice



Alfred Tuah-Yeboah – Food & Agriculture



Yaw Frimpong Addo – Food & Agriculture



Mohammed Hardi Tuferu – Food & Agriculture



John Ntim Fordjuor – Education



Mahama Asei Seini – Health



George Mireku Duker – Lands & Natural Resources



Mavis Nkansah-Boadu – Roads & Highways



Stephen Pambin Jalulah – Roads & Highways



Hassan Tampuli – Transport



Frederick Obeng Adom – Transport



Kofi Amankwah-Manu – Defence



Naana Eyiah Quansah – Interior



Ama Pomaa Boateng – Communications & Digitalisation



Abdulai Abanga – Works & Housing



Moses Anim – Fisheries & Aquaculture Development



Kwaku Asante-Boateng – Railway Development



Amidu Issahaku Chinnia – Sanitation & Water Resources



Mark Okraku Mantey – Tourism, Arts & Culture



Lariba Zuweira Abudu – Gender, Children & Social Protection



Fatimatu Abubakar – Information



Evans Opoku Bobie – Youth & Sports