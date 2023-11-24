LINSOD lauds Nat’l Security for stopping planned hooliganism at Mahama’s office

Politics of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lawyers In Search Of Democracy (LINSOD) has commended the National Security for stopping the planned demonstration at former President John Mahama’s office on 23rd November, 2023 by Fixing-The-Country Movement.



In a statement the group expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police Service for giving the greenlight to the Fixing-The-Country leaders to embark on their intended demonstration at the former President’s office.



“Nevertheless, we are graciously delighted by the wisdom of the top decision makers at National Security, who have shown determination, albeit at this late hour, that the planned demonstration shall set “a dangerous precedent for protests being organized at private offices of individuals.”



“National Security has accordingly intervened to stop the planned illegal activity and to thereby avert a potential catastrophic clash between the supporters of the NPP and NDC in the process,” President of LINSOD. Eric Delanyo Alifo stated.



He continued: “The attitude of Ghana Police Service so far in this confusion suggests that the Police was descending into the arena of politics, and this is sad for Ghana’s democracy.”



LAWYERS IN SEARCH OF DEMOCRACY (LINSOD) LAUDS NATIONAL SECURITY FOR STOPPING PLANNED HOOLIGANISM AT THE OFFICE OF H. E. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA



We are delighted by the news that National Security has stopped the members of “Fixing the Country Movement” from staging a demonstration at the office of the Former President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023. It would be recalled that when the information first emerged about the intended demonstration, LINSOD was the first entity to release a statement to condemn the intention, and to express its disappointment in the Ghana Police Service for consenting to the planned activity, and actually acting to facilitate it.



In our statement to condemn the intended demonstration, we stated in clear terms that the office of the former President of Ghana was a private property upon which any entry or intrusion by unwelcomed persons might be construed as trespass. We further stated that the intended purpose for the planned demonstration did not require any duty or responsibility from former President John Mahama, to warrant the presentation of a petition to him. In the circumstances, the intended demonstration was seen largely as a political activity by supporters of the governing party to harass the former President. It was therefore not surprising that some supporters of the former President were preparing to provide protection for him and his property on the day of the planned demonstration. We warned the police of a potential clash if they allowed the demonstration on any given day.



We remain disappointed in the Police Service, particularly when we later noticed that they did not take any steps, hitherto, to discourage the organizers from going ahead with their intention, but even planned to put logistics in place to provide security for the organizers to fully carry out their intention. Nevertheless, we are graciously delighted by the wisdom of the top decision makers at National Security, who have shown determination, albeit at this late hour, that the planned demonstration shall set “a dangerous precedent for protests being organized at private offices of individuals.” National Security has accordingly intervened to stop the planned illegal activity and to thereby avert a potential catastrophic clash between the supporters of the NPP and NDC in the process. The attitude of Ghana Police Service so far in this confusion suggests that the Police was descending into the arena of politics, and this is sad for Ghana’s democracy.



We commend National Security for being proactive in this matter.



/S/



ERIC DELANYO ALIFO, ESQ.

PRESIDENT, LINSOD

024 – 901 – 6517