General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

LGBTQI: Be careful! If you like marry animals but leave us out - Joe Biden cautioned

play videoCharles Owusu, Head of Monitoring Unit, Forestry Commission

Charles Owusu has commended Adwoa Safo for comments made on the legalization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI).



The Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo during her vetting in Parliament said:



“Mr Chair, the issue of LGBT is an issue that when mentioned, it creates some controversy but what I want to say is that our laws are clear on such practice. It makes it criminal. Section 104 of the Criminal Code prohibits one from having unnatural carnal knowledge with another person. So, on the issue of its criminality, it is non-negotiable. On the issue of our cultural acceptance and norms, these practices are also frowned upon. So, for me, these are two distinct clarities on the matter and that is what I strongly stand for”.



Prior to this US President Joe Biden has threatened to sanction countries that are yet to legalise LGBTQI.



A memo from Joe Biden read: “When foreign governments move to restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ persons or fail to enforce legal protections in place, thereby contributing to a climate of intolerance, agencies engaged abroad shall consider appropriate responses, including using the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions."



“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love."



“The United States belongs at the forefront of this struggle – speaking out and standing strong for our most dearly held values.”



Charles Owusu speaking to this, sent a strong warning to Joe Biden.



