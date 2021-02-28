General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LGBTQ+ will not be taught in schools – Nii Kpakpo Somoa

Private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Somoa Addo

Private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Somoa Addo has stated categorically that the activities of LGBTQ+ in Ghana will not be legitimate, neither will it be made part of the national curriculum.



This, he said, will discourage Ghanaians from endorsing the operations of homosexuals.



Speaking on Citi TV's Big Issue, the private legal practitioner said, “There’s a clear stance that nationally we have taken a certain position that we will not legitimize this particular activity. Yes, it may exist just like all forms of diseases and other preferences…Let it exist in your mind, let it exist in your closet”.



“We will not legitimatize it and we will not make it part of our national curriculum to make it a legitimate activity to be encouraged and to be supported,” he stressed.



His comment comes after a former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Aheto-Tsegah on Friday, February 26, 2021 called for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ activism in the education curriculum.



According to him, the inclusion of LGBTQ+ in the curriculum will help school children gain knowledge on the subject matter so they make an informed decision in future.



Making his submissions in an interview with TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Aheto-Tsegah said, “All of us are bent on saying for lack of knowledge our people perish. It is important that the children know that there is a certain group of individuals who say they’re LGBT+ and this is what they do and how they came about.”



“When taught in the school, doesn’t mean children will practice LGBT+. The comprehensive sexuality education came up...designed to address lack of knowledge that children had on this emerging social issues so that they would be informed to make a good decision,” he opined.



