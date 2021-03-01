General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Class FM

LGBTQ+ 'taboo', 'abomination' but don't kill gays, report them to police – National House of Chiefs

President of the National House of Chiefs Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II

The National House of Chiefs, in a statement signed by its President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Sefwi Anhwiasohene, has said it will resist strongly any attempt to succumb to pressure from external forces to legalize LGBTQ+ sexuality in Ghana, which it considers a taboo and alien to the country's culture.



It said at an emergency meeting of the Governance, Health and Development Committee of the National House of Chiefs held on Friday, 26 February 2021, and endorsed by majority of the members of the House, “Nananom expressed concern about the current discussion by the media and a cross-section of Ghanaians, on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI)”.



“The House wants to state without equivocation that throughout history, nowhere does the Ghanaian culture subscribe to LGBTQI, which is a taboo, inhuman and alien to our society”, the statement noted.



The chiefs said: “In God’s wisdom, man and woman were created to fulfill the procreation of humans on earth to satisfy God’s will”, adding: “The symbolism for sex, marriage was between man and woman, as such, the idea of man marrying man and woman marrying woman is an abomination to our tradition and culture as Ghanaians”.



According to the traditional leader, “we will never support, accept or condone such practices”, adding: “Inasmuch as Nananom would continue to respect the human rights or opinions of individuals, Nananom will never entertain LGBTQI in our communities”.



“Nananom, therefore, appreciate the media, both foreign and local for bringing this to the attention of the Ghanaian populace, and urge the government never to succumb to any external pressure in the name of bilateral relationship”.



“Nananom will resist strongly, any attempt to impose any culture that seems to undermine the tradition of Ghanaian.



“We are, however, appealing to Ghanaians not to take the law into their own hands by way of burning, lynching, molesting and visiting mayhem on suspected gay or lesbian couples, rather should report such individuals to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action”, the statement added.