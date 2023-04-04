You are here: HomeNews2023 04 04Article 1743233

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

LGBTQ+ rights are human rights in Europe - Visiting French Minister

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, French Minister of State for Development Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, French Minister of State for Development

A French Minister has reiterated calls for the respect of rights of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) people.

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, who is the French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, said during a presss conference in Accra that she would continue to advocate for rights for LGBTQ+ society where ever she finds herself.

Zacharopoulou who is on an official visit to Ghana told journalists at the April 3 press conference that protecting the rights of such people is a core value of France and the European Union t large.

"In my country and in the European Union, we promote human rights and of course in my Ministry, we have an ambassador to promote LGBT rights, so what I can say is that this is our values.

"... and wherever I go in Africa, I will continue to say that we have to respect all of us, the LGBT community, this is a question of human rights and I always say that," she said.

She is the latest visiting politician to make pronouncements on same-sex relations at a time Ghana is nearing the passage of an anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Last week, US Vice President Kamala Harris made similar comments about LGBTQ+ rights being human rights.

She made the comments at a joint press conference with president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of her three-day official trip that brought her to Ghana and onwards to Tanzania and Zambia.

Currently, over 30 African countries have bans against same-sex relations, with presidents of Kenya and Uganda and other top politicians in both countries stating open opposition to the orientation.

Ghana's bill if passed into law, the bill would outlaw all forms of support for the LGBTQI+ community and propose jail terms for individuals who engage in same-sex relations.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





