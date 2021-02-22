General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: My News GH

LGBTQ office identified at Ashongman; Kwabenya Traditional Council vows to set it ablaze

LGBTQI issues have been trending lately in Ghana

The Kwabenya Traditional Council in the GA East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has threatened to burn a house at Ashongman, a community within the Kwabenya District and under the Traditional Council where it is alleged that Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT), had a meeting last Wednesday.



The Public Relations Officer of the Traditional Council who is also the Kwabenya Musuku Manhene, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo 1 said a house in the area has been hosting LGBTQ meetings. He described the development as unacceptable.



The above came to light at a press conference addressed by the Traditional Council in Accra.



The chiefs said an investigation has been launched into the matter to find out the exact house and the owner of the premises, warning the house could be set ablaze.



“We won’t sit down for Kwabenya to gain a bad name that the LGBT meeting grounds or office is located in Kwabenya Ashongman. No way!" he warned.



This comes after the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning called on the government to close down the newly opened LGBT office in Tesano.



According to him, his coalition is made up of the Christian Council and the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Muslim community as well as the traditional rulers, making it a tripartite coalition fighting this LGBT agenda in Ghana which could turn its heat on Akufo-Addo should he fail to heed.



Giving the background of the LGBTQ movement, Lawyer Foh-Amoaning said that its formation started in New York City and extended to California, and has since spread throughout the world now coming to Ghana.