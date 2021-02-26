General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

LGBTQ+ office closure: A battle has been won, but the resistance continues - John Ntim Fordjour

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Assin South MP

John Ntim Fordjour, (NPP-Assin South MP) has lauded the closure of the LGBTQ+ office which was located at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.



According to him, closing down the office is only a battle won over an attempt to push the Queer agenda unto Ghanaians but the resistance of not accepting continues.



In a post on his social media page, the MP who is also a Pastor wrote that Ghanaians need to remain alert and resolute on their moral and cultural consensus built over the years.



He added that, as a country, we need to cherish the unanimous customary values laid down by our forebearers.



“The LGBTQI office in Accra has been closed down. A battle has been won but it’s not over yet. Let’s remain alert and resolute on our moral and cultural consensus built across multi-religions and our most cherished unanimous customary values,” parts of his post read.



Rev Ntim Fordjour commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for showing “leadership and the Ghana Police Service as well as National Security for heeding to the call”.



He, however, appealed to “Traditional Leaders, Religious Leaders, State institutions, media, and fellow like-minded advocates, for a sustained, pragmatic and unyielding collaboration to curb this unabating threat to our public morality.”



“The law must be further strengthened to adequately encompass all aspects of the emerging sophistication of these unwholesome and abominable acts of LGBTQI. On my part, I’ll be sponsoring a motion through the Private Members Bill in Parliament in the coming weeks to proscribe both the practice and advocacy of LGBTQI on our blessed and peaceful land,” John Ntim Fordjour concluded.



A combined team of heavily armed police accompanied by armed National Security officials in mufti trooped the alleged LGBTQI premises and ordered all operations and activities to cease with immediate effect.



Additionally, all persons occupying the building were also asked to vacate the premises.



According to mynewsgh, the closure was confirmed by an ardent critic of the LGBTQ community who is the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.



Moses Foh-Amoaning had earlier called on the government to close down the newly opened LGBT office in Tesano.



Further explaining the development, Mr Foh-Amoaning noted that his outfit, which comprises of the Christian Council and the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Muslim community as well as the traditional community would do everything in their power to fight the LGBTQI agenda in the country should President Akufo-Addo fail to heed the numerous calls to bring a conclusion to the matter.