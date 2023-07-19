LGBTQ+ is another form of colonialism - Inusah Fuseini

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

A veteran former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, Inusah Fuseini, has said that the moves being made by persons linked to the LGBTQ+ community to have their rights accepted in Ghana is tantamount to a new form of colonialism.



He explained that while he is an advocate for the abolition of the death penalty in Ghana, the case of the gay community is not the same because it aims at undermining the true African culture.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Inusah Fuseini stressed that while there is the need to embrace differences of choices, allowing the LGBTQ+ to thrive will only be accepting a new form of colonialism.



“The fact that I’m advocating for life imprisonment and not death sentence might, to some extent, be consistent with the way Africans have always lived together. LGBTQ+ is an attack on African traditions. Everybody or every people have the right to their own culture. It is the culture that defines you. You are who you are by reason of where you are from, and who I am by reason of where I am from. Diversity is what makes us human. Our differences should not divide us; our difference, in the sight of Allah, should let us know each other.



“As Africans, we have a culture; we have a tradition. It is, if you want, another form of colonialism or imperialism to try to impose on us a culture that is at variance with our traditional culture. And that is why LGBTQ is facing stiff opposition,” he stated.



He, however, stated that the decisions of persons to engage in such practices are purely private and should be kept so.



Inusah Fuseini added that although that should be the case, there should be a law that ensures that if any such acts are publicised, they are dealt with by the law.



Parliament has so far adopted the anti-gay bill tabled before it.



The bill is expected to make all activities related to the LGBTQ+ community in the country illegal, with punitive measures proposed to be meted out to suspects.



