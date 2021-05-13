LGBTQ+ is a mental disorder, not a human right issue – Sam George

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam Nartey George has said those involved in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) practice have a psychological problem.



He explained, it is only a mad man that will wish to use the exit of a door to enter a room rather than using the entry.



“No, it is madness because they say this place is an exit; God has given you one hole to enter and there is another hole that is the sewage track; then you say it is the exit you want to enter from and you say you are not mentally deranged?” he quizzed on Starr Chat monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Ningo-Prampram MP believes LGBTQ+ is not a human right issue but rather “a lifestyle choice”.



Sam George explained further, “young boys are enticed [with money] by patrons of homosexuality […] you have that category of people who need help because they’ve been put there by the circumstance of their economic position and we need to help those people break out from that because they are victims”.



He added that some people decide to be homosexuals because they stand to gain a lot from it.



He stressed that all those who are advocating for the human rights of the LGBTQ+ community stand a chance of gaining hugely from it.



The issue of LGBTQ+ has been a raging subject; one that isn't likely to end any time soon, seeing that day in day out, new personalities, organizations, and even groups are boldly coming out to make their stances on the subject.



But for one on the LGBTQ conversations, many of these groups continue to express their disapproval of the act and attempts by the community at getting recognition in the country.



While there is yet no specific law that prohibits the practice of homosexual and lesbian acts in the country, except for the provision in the laws of the country that frowns on "unnatural, canal knowledge of another", arguments from respected people and persons of authority in the country against it have been based on the fact that it is against our cultural makeup and goes against the moral fabric of the country.



So far, ministers-designate for various ministerial portfolios who have appeared at Parliament's Appointments Committee have all restated the government's stance on the matter: No way! they have said.



They are minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo; minister-designate for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame; and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.