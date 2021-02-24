General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: 3 News

LGBTQ+ is a disease - Christian Council of Ghana

The issue of LGBTQI has been very topical

The Christian Council of Ghana has described the act of LGBTQI as a disease such persons are suffering from which demands immediate counsel and appropriate cure.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, the Chairman for the Council, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “those indulging in such LGBTQI acts are suffering from a ‘disease’ so they must require immediate attention to heal them from their bondage – both medically and spiritually”.



Rebbuting some claims by some LGBTQI activists, who have been demanding the regularisation of such acts, which Ghana’s 1992 constitution frowns upon, the Christian Council maintained that “we the Christians are very resolute in our stance on this matter but we believe that LGBTQI is a disease and those activists must undergo certain counselling and deliverance to salvage their situation”.



The issue of LGBTQI has been very topical in recent times as the group opened a resource centre in Accra.

Several calls have been directed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the immediate closure of the office as the movement is considered alien to the country’s culture, norms, and laws.



However, an activist of the LGBTQI community, speaking on anonymity on Akoma FM, admitted his sexual orientation and pleaded with Ghanaians to bestow on them the generic love society has for all especially minority and vulnerable groups.