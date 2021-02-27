General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

LGBTQ+: What do you want President Akufo-Addo to say? Sam Pyne asks Ghanaians

play videoAshanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Sam Pyne

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne has disagreed with Ghanaians calling on President Akufo-Addo to make his stand on LGBTQI+ clear.



There have been growing pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come out and declare his stand on activities of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) in the country.



Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said there will be the need for the President to speak to the issue to calm nerves and assure Ghanaians that his government has no intention of legalising LGBTQI nor bowing to foreign pressure.



However, Sam Pyne disagrees.



Speaking on the same platform he said the President's position on the matter is clear; hence there will be no need for him to speak again.



