General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Assemblies of God

LGBTQ+: Put words to action, legislate a law against same sex marriages - Rev. Dr. Baisie to govt

Rev. Dr. Joseph K. K Baisie, Greater Accra East Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God

The Greater Accra East Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Rev. Dr. Joseph K. K Baisie has challenged government to move beyond mere words of its stance against the LGBTQ community.



He is calling for a legislation that will state categorically Ghana's stance on the issue. Although, Rev. DR. Baisie commended the president for standing firm against same sex marriages, he wonders what is likely to happen after the tenure of the president.



"Will same sex marriages be allowed then, or the newly elected president will also take a different stance?" He queried.



According to the man of God, a legislation will put to rest all augments about the issue.



Rev. DR. Baisie said the issue of human right should not be used as a tool to support the LGBTQ community, he points out that if it is about human rights then people who want to have sex with animals will make augments for their desires. He was speaking at the third regional Council meeting held in Tema.



The occasion had in attendance Regional Executives, District Executives, Departmental Directors, and members of the clergy, the Regional Superintendent.



Rev. Dr. Joseph K. K. Baisie touched on a number of topical issues. Rev. Dr. Baisie applauded the government for its swift response, and for taking a clear stance on the matter. He went further to say that we needed “to have legislation that protect our traditional values as well as make it illegal for the advocacy and promotion of such destructive practices in our society.”



“The interest of Ghanaians must be upheld by the leaders as opposed to bowing to pressure from external distractions and manipulative actions... The government, through all designated representatives must uphold the public interest and our age old social values of upholding what God affirms.” - Rev. Dr. Joseph K. K. Baisie.



Rev. DR. Baisie also used the opportunity to speak about COVID-19 and the ongoing vaccination exercise.



He allayed the fears of many concerning the COVAX vaccine and its safety. To be an example, he disclosed that he and the General Superintendent (Assemblies of God, Ghana) Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso have taken their shot of vaccine.



He encouraged everyone to be open to the idea of vaccination and take the shots when the time comes. Concluding on the subject, he reminded everyone of the severity of the virus and further cautioned them to not throw caution to the wind,but remain responsible citizens.