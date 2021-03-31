You are here: HomeNews2021 03 31Article 1220776

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

LGBTQ+ Ghanaians and allies to stage a Twitter protest today

Homosexuality is a crime in most African countries

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer plus (LGBTQ+) community in Ghana and the allies of the community are making their voices heard today.

In recent weeks, the community has come under religious and political attack after the LGBTQ Rights Ghana, opened a safe space in the country.

The safe house was shut down by the government after days of pressure from various groups in Ghana.

Since then anti LGTBQ issues have been rampant.

The most recent is the police clampdown of an alleged lesbian wedding leaving between 22 and 30 people being put in prison.

The members of the LGBTQ community who have been oppressed all their lives are reflecting on all the issues and staging a Twitter protest today.

They are calling on all community members and allies to join them in a Twitter protest today, March 31, at 6 pm using the hashtag #GhanaGetsBetter.

This would be their first virtual protest to “voice our feelings on the onslaught of hate, bigotry and violence across the LGBT community in Ghana.”

The protest is calling for an end to political and religious homophobia.

They also want to stop the incitement of violence and abuse of LGBTIQ people as well as an end to police brutality and arbitrary arrests of members of the LGBTQI community.

Ahead of the scheduled protest later today, some have already taken to Twitter to post messages of support.















