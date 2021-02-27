General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

LGBTQ+: Follow the Bible, Quran - Alhaji Suraj to Christians, Muslims

Alhaji Ali Suraj is a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined a list of Ghanaians who have waged a campaign against activities of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBQT+) individuals in the country.



The former National Nasara coordinator aspirant has warned of dire consequences if the country institutionalizes same-sex relationship.



He explained in a press briefing that the principles of Christianity and Islam frown on such things and that with the two religions forming the majority in the country, it will be an affront to their teachings for the government to give legal backing to gayism and lesbianism.



He observed that the teaching of the Bible and Quran are succinct on matters of same-sex relations hence the needs for Ghanaians who belong to these religions to adhere to the tenets of their faiths.



Alhaji Ali Suraj said that with Covid-19 wreaking havoc in the country, it will be unwise for the country to allow an act which could impact the country negatively.



“My religion has taught me that the only way to get married is through a man and a woman. This is what my Muslim religion has taught me…both Muslims and Christians should stick to what the Quran and the Bible teach about marriage because anything that the Quran and the Bible have not taught you, I have this belief that if you do it, it will end in calamity”, he cautioned.



“We are praying to God to help us come out of this Covid-19 pandemic; we don’t know what will come after this one and so I am pleading to all Ghanaians to stay away from this homosexuality”, he added.



He further urged Ghanaians to join forces and help the government in its bid to develop the country instead of being fixated with homosexuality.



“We should come together as one nation and stay away from this abomination. Look at the pandemic we are dealing with as a nation; we are not over this abominable Covid-19 and we are thinking of entertaining homosexuality in the country”, he advised.



