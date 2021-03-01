Religion of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

LGBT won’t end the world, the Catholics know its hidden secrets - Quotation Master

Self-acclaimed worshipers of African gods and spiritualist, Quotation Master has given deep insights into the origin of the LGBT culture by emphasizing that the age-long practice emanated from different realms, usually passed on to humans by their spiritual agents.



Speaking on Revelations with Maame Grace on GHOne TV, Quotation Master blamed the Catholic Church for spreading the culture through their nun practices and catholic priesthood customs.



Quotation Master was quick to add that, even though he doesn’t support the practice, it’s not this culture that will bring about poverty or end to the world contrary to the fears of most Africans.



“The Americans and the Europeans give us aid all the time, and they practice it," he said.



It will be recorded that, Ghana security forces recently raided and shut down the office of an LGBTQ rights group in the capital, Accra, after politicians and religious leaders called for its closure.



Gay sex is a criminal offence in the West African country and members of the LGBTQ community face widespread discrimination.



Quotation Master who’s affectionately called ‘Kweku Bonsam’ stressed on the fact that the practice is not new to the world. It has been popular because of the faster means of communication in recent days, compared to ages ago when television and social media did not exist.



