LGBT+ is a 'corrupt pressure' that we must all oppose - Prof. Vladimir Antwi Danso

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso, Dean of the Armed Forces Staff and Command College, has urged ECOWAS and the African Union to take specific measures to neutralize the activities of the LGBT+ communities.



Prof. Vladimir questioned the rationale behind the pressure being issued by some European diplomats.



Speaking on United Television's 'Mpu ne Mpu' programme, Prof. Antwi Danso asked, "Why should LGBTQ be a variable for the determination of our international relations? It is a corrupt pressure that all of us must oppose."



"We don’t tell them what to do, so why should they dictate to us what we should do as a sovereign state? ECOWAS and the African Union must rise up to oppose this action before it becomes too late."



"Why should someone come to dictate to us. We cannot all be Europeans, nor can we all be Africans. The specificities of our countries create the conditions for our choices. That is why the African Union and ECOWAS must stand firm to protect our culture."



He added that the LGBTQ+ community is specific to Western countries. How is it being pushed to be legalized in Ghana?



According to him, we must take a specific stand to neutralise the activities and demands of the LGBTQ+.



He further added that there is no international law that gives any country the right to dictate to another country how to govern itself.



Watch video below:



