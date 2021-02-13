General News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

LGBT group opens administrative office in Accra

The group organised a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats amongst others

LGBTQI+ Rights Ghana has opened an administrative office in Tesano, a suburb of Accra, Ghana, the GhPage reports.



According to the group, there is a need for respect for human rights hence setting up an office for support purposes is a step in the right direction.



The group organised a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.



Meanwhile, the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has reacted to the LGBTQI setting up such an office in Accra.



They are therefore demanding an immediate closure of the administrative office for homosexuals.



According to the National Coalition for Proper Human Rights and Family Values, the presence of the LGBTQI office disregards the cultural values and sanity of the country.



The coalition held a media briefing on Wednesday highlighting the looming dangers and threats of the activism of the LGBTQI in Ghana.





