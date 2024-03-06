LGBT+ community has finally succeeded in getting Ghanaians into discussing the abominable act – Dr Addai Amanfo

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

A senior lecturer at the Valley View University, Kumasi Campus, Dr Barnabas Addai Amanfo says the LGBT+ community has finally succeeded in getting Ghanaians to discuss their activities which were once abominable to mention in public



According to Dr Amanfo, ‘the LGBTQI community is using what he termed as ‘legitimization’ to drum their demands in Ghana’



Speaking on OTEC FM’s breakfast show dubbed “Nyansapo”, hosted by Captain Koda, the lecturer said this on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show on Tuesday, March 5, 2024



He noted that "the community is sorting out a quest to get Ghanaians to publicise their activities as a gateway to make it look normal for the youth," something he emphasised the community is gradually succeeding’.



He has therefore called on the public to discuss activities of the LGBT+ community devoid of emotions in order to arrive at a conclusion that will protect the current and unborn generations.



His comments follow the passage of the Anti-LGBT+ bill by Parliament of Ghana



Ghana’s legislature on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, voted to pass a bill to restrict LGBTQ rights



The bill would punish those who take part in LGBTQI sexual acts, as well as those who promote the rights of gay, lesbian or other non-conventional gender identities with time in prison.



The passage of the bill has since been condemned by rights activists both at local and international levels.



Ministry of Finance warning



The Ministry of Finance is pleading with President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the recently passed anti-LGBT+ bill by Parliament.



In a press release on Monday, March 4, the Finance Ministry cautioned that approving the bill could result in significant financial consequences for Ghana.



According to the Finance Ministry’s statement, Ghana stands to lose a substantial amount of World Bank financing, estimating a potential loss of USD$3.8 billion over the next five to six years.



Specifically, the impact for 2024 includes a loss of USD$600 million in budget support and USD$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund, adversely affecting Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability.



“The Presidency may have a structured engagement with local conservative forces such as religious bodies and faith-based organisations to communicate the economic implications of the passage of the ‘Anti-LGBTQ’ Bill and to build a stronger coalition and a framework for supporting key development initiative that is likely to be affected.”



It also added that “the President may have to defer assenting to the Bill until the court rules on the legal issues tabled by key national stakeholders (CSOs and CHRAJ).”



President Akufo Addo’s response



President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the diplomatic community in Ghana that despite the passage of the “Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill” (Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill) by the nation’s Parliament on Wednesday, 28 February 2024, the country will not slip from her enviable and longstanding record as a country that respects the fundamental human rights of all persons within her territory.



Addressing the diplomatic corps in Ghana at the annual “New Year Greeting” held at the Peduase Presidential Lodge, Aburi Hills on Monday, 4 March 2024, President Akufo-Addo said he is aware of the difficulties some of the country’s international partners have with the Bill as has been passed by Parliament.



However, he indicated a concerned citizen has invoked the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Bill and to that end, he calls on everyone to hold their guns until the apex of the land (Supreme Court) pronounces its judgment on the constitutionality or otherwise of the Bill.



“I am aware that last week’s bi-partisan passage by the Parliament of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, on a Private Member’s motion, has raised considerable anxieties in certain quarters of the diplomatic community and amongst some friends of Ghana that she may be turning her back on her, hitherto, enviable, longstanding record on human rights observance and attachment to the rule of law.



“I want to assure you that no such back-sliding will be contemplated or occasioned. I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learned that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“In the circumstances, it would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands, and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken. The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” President Akufo-Addo further stated in his remarks to members of the diplomatic community.



Catholic Bishops’ stance



The Catholic Bishops Conference has threatened to punish the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming election if President Akufo-Addo refuses to sign the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into Law.



This stance is maintained despite concerns raised by the Finance Ministry, warning that such a move could jeopardize Ghana’s chance of receiving GHS3 billion from the World Bank.



In the 5-page document, the Ministry explained that “for 2024 Ghana will lose US$600 million Budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund.”



“This will negatively impact Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore the country’s reserve position.



Over the next six years, the Ministry explained that “Ghana is likely to lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing.”



But the Catholic Bishops insist the bill must become law.



According to Very Rev Fr Clement Kwasi Adjei though concerns over whether or not to incarcerate suspects are welcome, “it doesn’t mean that the LGBTQ activities, we should support it.”



“We will speak and we will continue to keep speaking against what we think is wrong. If the President refuses to sign, and you know the implication for him [Nana Akufo-Addo] and his party. [I’m referring to] elections, voting… these things must not be hidden. We work in the villages, people are listening.



It comes in the wake of warnings by the United States of dire implications for the Ghanaian economy after Parliament enacted a Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.