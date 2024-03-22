LGBT+ bill: You're insulting and undermining parliament - Atik scolds Prez Akufo-Addo over restraining letter to parliament

Politics of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Atik Mohammed has slammed the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for requesting Parliament to refrain from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, commonly referred to as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, for his assent.



In a letter addressed to Parliament on Monday, March 18, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the request was made in light of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction currently before the Supreme Court.



The letter emphasized that it would be improper for Parliament to proceed with transmitting the bill to President Akufo-Addo for any action until the matters before the court are addressed.



“This office is aware of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction, both filed on 7th March, 2024 in the Supreme Court in Dr. Amanda Odoi v. The Speaker of Parliament and The Attorney-General (J1/13/2023) and Richard Sky v. The Parliament of Ghana and The Attorney-General (J1/9/2024) respectively, to restrain you and Parliament from transmitting the Bill to the President and, also, to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter.



“It is the understanding of this Office that both applications have also been duly served on Parliament. Therefore, it would be improper for you to transmit the Bill to the President and equally improper for this Office to receive the Bill until the Supreme Court determines the matters raised in the suits…In the circumstances, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the President until the matters before the Supreme Court are resolved,” portions of the letter read.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Atik Mohammed described the move by the president as a subversion of Ghana's constitution.



He found the president's letter to restrain parliament as most unfortunate, saying he is undermining the powers and integrity of parliament and causing a rift between the arms of government which, to him, is a tragedy awaiting Ghana.



To him, the president "has insulted the institution of Parliament. He has undermined the institution of Parliament," adding, adding "there's a difference between an injunction application and an injunction order. Until an order is given, there is no injunction."



He bemoaned the president, stating he is setting a bad precedent for Ghana saying "you are willing to destroy structural integrity that holds our democracy together. You are willing to sacrifice the harmony that co-exist amongst the arms of government just because of the LGBTQ people because all that is happening, it's obvious that the President has no intention to ever sign this bill into law".



"He needs to know this is going to be part of his legacy that there is a President who refused to do that which Ghanaians are asking him to do in respect of these gay community," he exclaimed.



