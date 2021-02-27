General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LGBT+: If they won’t give us loan, we’ll eat our yam and kenkey – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has urged the government not to be intimidated by countries who threaten not to give aid to Ghana if the LGBT+ rights are not passed.



According to Sam George, Ghana as a sovereign country can rely on its local produce in the absence of foreign aid hence the government should not succumb to pressures from any country to legalize LGBT+.



The Ningo Prampram MP urged the government to take inspiration from the late President Atta-Mills who rejected aid from countries due to the strings attached.



He noted that the government must rather place stricter laws like other African countries which will criminalize the acts of the LGBT+ community.



The MP in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb explained that failing to legalize LGBT+ would add value to the country and inspire the production of local industry to enable Ghana transcend beyond aid.



“Let’s go the way of Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania, let us have a specific law on homosexuality, banning and criminalizing it and placing it as a high crime in this country and it will be the way to go,” Sam George said on Metro TV.



He added, “The president and government should not be afraid of the intimidation that they won’t give us loans. If they won’t give us a loan, we will eat our yam and kenkey that we grow here and will add value to ourselves. Keep our cocoa and process it here and let us produce our own things here.”



“Nobody should hold us to ransom with cheap aid. Professor Mills of blessed memory said if your aide is going to be tied with these strings, take your aide, we will keep our country,” he stressed.



