Health News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

LEDing Laboratory denies fake coronavirus test results, begins probe at KIA

There are reports of fake coronavirus test results at KIA

LEDing Medical laboratory in Accra has described as fake Coronavirus test results being given by some Nigerian airlines in their name at the Kotoka International Aiport.



According to a traveller, Portia Kissi Adu who traveled to Lagos on Sunday, the airline officials insisted to do a new COVID-19 test for her since they do not recognise the one she had done at Noguchi.



“When I boarded the flight, a gentleman brought my results and asked that I pay GHC700 which I obliged to pay via mobile money. When I got to Nigeria, I wasn’t asked to pay the $135, and to date, I haven’t paid the GHC700 I was being asked to pay by the flight officials,” she told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.



Reacting to the development, a part-owner of the LEDing laboratory Dr. Prince Pambo said steps are being taken to report the matter to the Ghana Airport Company and other regulatory authorities.



“Our response to the story is very simple, the certificate is completely fake and not coming from LEDING. If you come to our lab, we do not have any seven-digit code as is shown on this one. We state categorically that the fake COVID cert is not from us. If this name and number is entered into our system you will not get anything like that.



“Immediate steps are being taken to report the matter to authorities of the Ghana Aiport Company limited, a report is being made to the Ghana Police and all other relevant bodies,” he told Starr News Wednesday.



So far, 416 people have died from the deadly disease according to the President with the current active cases shooting up to 5, 358.



Currently, Ghana has 170 and 44 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively.



The President also urges churches and mosques to strictly implement covid-19 protocols adding that government will take delivery of first covid-19 vaccines by March 2020.