LANMMA Vegetates Zongo Junction

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: GNA

The La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) on Saturday begun planting Royal Palm Trees and flowers to beautify the Madina-Aburi High Street.



The open spaces around the Zongo Junction, which used to be occupied by traders, hawkers and hooligans have been converted to a nice fenced garden to improve the greenery, beautify the place, as well as prevent pedestrians from crossing the road indiscriminately.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, said she started the project by initially talking to the street vendors who occupied the palace about the intention of LaNMMA to decorate the Madina Zongo Junction.



She added that the street vendors supported the idea, hence the commencement of the project.



All the LaNMMA staff were involved in the tree and flowers planting exercise and each member of staff has been given the responsibility of nurturing and watering a plant till it grows, the MCE added.



In Addition, the whole Zongo Junction would gradually be barricaded to prevent pedestrians from crossing the major road to forestall unnecessary knockdowns and road accidents.



Madam Dede Afagbedzi emphasized that the exercise would gradually be extended towards the Ritz Junction and the Atomic Junction for floral beautification.



She said the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey was determined to see Accra beautified and expressed gratitude to the Madina populace who supported the exercise.



Touching on the instant punishment being meted out by the LaNMMA City Guards to recalcitrant pedestrians who did not want to use the Footbridge, she said almost all of the pedestrians were aware of the existence of the footbridges but have refused to use them.



Adding that those who were caught and drilled for being adamant should know that it was for their own safety that the exercise was being conducted.



The MCE said there was a long term plan of gradually raising the low barricades already in place towards Atomic Junction to prevent pedestrians from climbing it to still cross the road.