Kyiri Abosom to drag Akufo-Addo to court over National Cathedral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could be facing legal charges in the unlikely event that the flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom wins the 2020 elections.



Kyiri Abosom says the president committed an illegality by allowing the demolition of some state houses to make way for the construction of the National Cathedral.



The GUM leader’s rage stems from what he contends to be misapplication of state resources.



According to him, God never asked Akufo-Addo to breakdown houses and build a cathedral for Him.



He questioned the kind of God the president was dedicating the cathedral to, advancing that in the face of the issues facing the country, a cathedral is the last thing God will demand from the president.



Kyiri Abosom who is seeking to change the status quo by breaking the NDC-NPP duopoly, observed that if the president needed a place to erect a cathedral for his God, he should have bought a new space instead of using state lands.



He lamented that with several church auditoriums not filling to capacity on Sundays, any attempt to build a larger auditorium is misguided and not in synch with the ways of God.



“I will send the president to court if I win the elections. If you want to build a cathedral, go and use your own land and salary and put up that thing for God. State property that you need to put down and you demolishing them and telling me that you are going build a cathedral for God”.



“We Ghanaians have not promised God any cathedral. My church building is not full. Some church are not full so if you have any idea to build a cathedral for your own God, there is land at the Nsawam and Kasoa roads, go and buy some and build for him. Is he building for his God or our God? If it’s for God then our church are not full. Our churches are empty so if he wants to build a house for his own God then he should go and buy a land,” he said on GhOne.



Despite stiff opposition from CSO and some Ghanaians, the construction of the national cathedral is ongoing.



While some describe is it as ‘misplaced priority’, President Akufo-Addo sees it as a ‘priority among priorities’.





