Kyire Abosom is a big fraud - CPP Youth Organiser

Founder and flagbearer of GUM, Christian Kwabena Andrew

Kofi Osei Acquah, National Youth Organiser for the Convention People’s Party (CPP)’ Kofi Osei Acquah, has accused the founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) of operating a fraudulent movement under the pretext of promoting the ideologies of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Founder and flagbearer of GUM, Christian Kwabena Andrew, as part of his ideologies says his party, when voted into power, will revive all factories and all the good policies of Kwame Nkrumah which were left unearthed.



According to him, Nkrumah initiated good policies to make Ghana a prosperous country.



Christian Kwabena Andrew, who is also the lead pastor at the Life Assembly Worship Center says, although he is not a politician, he has been sent by God to deliver Ghana from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



But speaking Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi to Commemorate Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, the National Youth Organiser for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kofi Osei Acquah, said the beginning of GUM was fraud and that their flagbearer is just a fan of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



"I usually don’t like giving him attention because the beginning of GUM is a fraud. Kyiri Abosom sought information from Maame Bokor, which he used in establishing his GUM Party. Have you listened to his ideologies? Economically they do not make sense. If you’re not part of CPP, yet claim to believe in the ideologies of Nkrumah, then you’re a liar, and so GUM is a liar”, he added.





