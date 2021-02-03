Regional News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Kyidomhene of Otoase-Amanfro cut sod for projects

Nana Otopa Atiemo I, Kyidomhene of Otoase-Amanfro

Nana Otopa Atiemo I, Kyidomhene of Otoase-Amanfro, near Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region has cut the sod for the construction of a durbar ground and a Police Post in the town.



He also presented a number of sanitation inputs such as wheelbarrows, rakes, spades, plastic chairs and two motorbikes to the Odikro of Otoase-Amanfro, Nana Odoi II, to support activities of communal labour in the town and its surrounding communities.



Nana Otopa Atiemo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency mentioned some of the communities that would benefit from the projects as Otoase-Amanfro, Dentekrom, Ayibontey, Lartefom, Owusuakura and Adukofi.



He said the projects and the donation were his personal contributions towards the development of the area.



The Kyidomhene who is also the Managing Director of RansBoat and Co Limited advised the youth to take their education seriously to become good citizens in future and avoid negative habits of smoking, alcoholism and other social vices that could ruin their lives.



Nana Otopa Atiemo pleaded with Ghanaians to strictly abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols by wearing the nose mask, washing of hands under running water, use of sanitizers and observing the social distancing.



He called on pastors to dedicate some few minutes within their church service to preach on hygiene to prevent diseases as cleanliness was next to Godliness.



Nana Odoi who offered the land for the projects expressed gratitude to Nana Otopa Atiemo for the gesture and appealed to other charitable organisations and individuals to also lend their support to the development of Otoase-Amanfro to enhance their living standard.



