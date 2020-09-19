Regional News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kyekyewere accident: Truck driver remanded in police custody

play videoPolice officers at the scene of the accident

Correspondence from Eastern Region



The driver of the DAF articulated truck that caused Tuesday's fatal accident which claimed 16 lives at Kyekyewere, near Suhum in the Eastern Region has been remanded into police custody.



Police in Suhum say the driver was apprehended the same day of the accident and processed for court.



According to the Suhum District Police Commander, Superintendent Joseph Owusu, the driver has since been remanded to reappear before court on September 27.



The commander, speaking to Ghanaweb at Kyekyewere, also hinted that the police was as well waiting for further advice from the Attorney General's office for subsequent action.



"Now we have to build up a standard docket and forward same to the Attorney General's office for advice. So the directive will come from AG's office and from there we will arraign him again before court based on AG's directive," he added.



Meanwhile, there has been a joint visit to the accident scene by teams from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service led by the Director-General of NRSA Ing. May Obiri- Yeboah.



The joint team after observing situations at the scene advocated for the immediate completion of the dualization project and opening of the N6 road popularly known as Accra - Kumasi highway to reduce the carnage on that stretch.



The two state institutions jointly admitted that, if a portion of the Accra - Kumasi road that is near completion is opened to traffic, it could reduce the head-on crashes and road accident-related deaths.



Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah urged that road engineers should construct mandatory rest stops on highways and while appealing to the government to adequately resource the police MTTD, she also implored the police to enforce the law, especially, regarding road safety.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.