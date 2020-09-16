Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Kyekyewere accident: 'Killer' Burkinabe driver remanded

The driver will reappear on September 22, 2020

The Suhum Magistrate Court has remanded into Police Custody a 32-year-old Burkinabe driver who was driving the Articulated truck that crashed two buses killing 14 passengers on the spot at Kyekyewere stretch of the Accra to Kumasi highway.



The plea of the accused, Seni Baguian, was not taken when put before the court Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



He will reappear on September 22, 2020.



Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Police Command says a full investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the fatal accident.



According to the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado, the Tuesday accident occurred about 4:50am when the accused driver in charge of the DAF Articulated truck with registration number 3339T1 03BF for the head and 11JL6112 BF for the trailer loaded with bags of flour from Accra towards Kumasi direction lost control of the steering wheel while descending a hill and crashed with a Kia bus with registration number GT 4997-20 driven by Abubarkar Fuseini,40, who was coming from Kumasi direction and further grazed an STC Scania Marcopolo bus with registration number GE 8131-16 driven by Edmund Kwaku Bonsu, 46, who was also following the Kia bus.



Many of the injured rushed to the Suhum and Nsawam government Hospital have since been discharged while some transferred bigger facilities.



Some of the bereaved families also trooped to the morgue to identify their dead relatives.

