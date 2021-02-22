General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kyekyewere Police Inspector's vehicle burnt to ashes

Chief Inspector Timothy Nartey's vehicle

A vehicle with registration number GR 774 W has been burnt to ashes on the Eastern Region-Kumasi road on February 21, 2021.



The vehicle is said to be for a Police Inspector who is stationed at Kyekyewere and is said to be a station Officer of the Kyekyewere Police Station in the Eastern Region.



According to a report by MyNewsGh.com and sighted by GhanaWeb, Chief Inspector Timothy Nartey on February 21, 2021, was travelling to Kumasi with his private Toyota RAV 4 and was in the company of two mechanics when the car caught fire.



Narrating the incident, Inspector Nartey said “upon reaching a section of the road at TetremAbijan Nkwanta on the Kumasi highway the vehicle caught fire and got burnt along with personal documents, handcuff, money and other valuables which were in the vehicle”.



Meanwhile, investigations have started to ascertain the cause of the fire and the police say it will communicate the details later.