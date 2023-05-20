Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals why he is leaving parliament in 2024

General News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed why he is leaving parliament in 2024 and what his plans are moving forward.



According to him, he has paid his dues as a Member of Parliament by serving the house for 28 years and now it is time to move on and do other things.



Speaking to Etsey Atisu on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk, he explained that among his options are plans to write books that narrate his life experiences.



“I think that I will have more time to perhaps think through a lot of things that have happened in my life and begin to write some books about myself, about parliament, about events that I have engaged myself in on this earth,” he said.

He also added that though he is leaving parliament, he intends to remain in politics and to serve his party however he can.



“I ’ve said that I’m leaving parliament but I’m not leaving the political terrain, I’ll be there, wherever I find myself, to be dictated by the party, to be dictated by what provision God has for me,” the Suame MP noted.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also said that he has faced opposition from various angles since his decision to exit parliament in 2024.



“I have said so and my party people, the national executives, regional executives in the region, all manner of people are giving me problems, they say they wouldn’t listen but I’ve stated my case. Just 3 days ago, I was at Kumawu and the regional chairman was saying that I should stop saying that, the party has not agreed so I should not ever say this anywhere again and the national organizer was also insisting that the party should give me a ‘the coast is clear’ signal before I come out to say what I’m saying but we are where we are,” he said.



The Suame MP earlier this year announced his decision to not return to the chamber, considering his age and the number of terms he has served so far.

According to him, it is time to move on and do other things.



Watch his full interview below:







