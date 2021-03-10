General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu presents 2021 budget statement Friday

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is expected to present the 2021 budget statement before Parliament.



The Majority leader in Parliament will make the presentation in the stead of the Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Friday, 12 March 2021 at 10 am.



Mr Ofori-Atta was flown to the United States of America on Sunday, 14 February 2021, to seek medical treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.



“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications, which doctors advise require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” a statement from the Ministry of Finance said on Valentine’s Day.