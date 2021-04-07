Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu defends ‘non-Akan for 2024 election’ comment

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has defended his comment which suggest that the New Patriotic Party will be shooting itself in the foot if it presents an Akan as flagbearer in the 2024 elections.



Some party elements have expressed resentment over the comment which they consider to be an attempt to gag some persons of Akan origin from contesting the party’s primaries in 2024.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told Joy News that “Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – to present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.



“I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy.”



Reacting to the criticism, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that he offered a personal opinion on the matter.



He emphasized that the NPP need to wean itself from the Akan-party tag by presenting a non-Akan in 2024.



“I was asked if I was interested in the flagbearer or running mate slot and I said that the crown of kings come in different sizes. There is a season for everything and that there is time for everyone. People haven’t paid attention to that aspect of my statement. They’re just focused on the part where I said I’m not interested in the position but believes that the time is ripe for a non-Akan.



“I added that this is not the first time I’m saying it. I have said it before and I admitted that people wouldn’t agree with me. You can choose to disagree but don’t argue with insult. I have seen a post on social media where someone is insulting me but that shouldn’t be the case”.



The Majority Leader stressed that the reason the constitution makes it mandatory for parties to have representation in all districts is to promote diversity.



“Our constitutions enjoin us to select executives from all parts of the country. It’s not for nothing that the constitution says political parties must have offices in all districts in the country”.



