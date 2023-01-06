Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announces exit from parliament after 28 years

General News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has announced that he will not be contest to return to the lawmaking chamber in the 2024 polls.



The MP who is also the Majority Leader disclosed in an interview on Wontumi TV (January 3) that with his age and the number of terms he has served so far, it was time to move on to do other things.



“I have said it clearly that, per my age I will end it here and show my gratitude.



“People at the regional and national levels are piling pressure on me to contest even till this very minute but I have spoken and made my stance clear,” he stressed.



He is currently in his seventh consecutive term as MP having arrived in the house in 1996.



He has been a key part of parlaimentary leadership over the years serving one-time as Minority Leader, deputy Majority Leader and Minister of State at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Before that, he had also served as Majority Chief Whip and a deputy Whip.



The exiting lawmaker comes from Bremang-Afrancho in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital and married with five children. He holds BSc (Planning) KNUST, 1982. He is a Development Planner / Architect / Quantity Surveyor.



