Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Kyebi Police still lock up farmer despite being granted bail

The family of the farmer is reportedly furious

A farmer in Kyebi still remains in the custody of the Kyebi Police command even after he was granted bail by the Koforidua Circuit Court “A” on Thursday.



The Kyebi District Police Commander Superintendent Magnus Reinford Sam said he could not wait for the surety to arrive for the accused to fulfill the bail conditions, therefore keeping him in custody.



The family of the farmer is reportedly furious.



Razak Yakubu, 47, also a driver was put before Koforidua Circuit Court on midmorning of Thursday, January 4 on the charge of cruelty to animals. He is alleged to have poisoned two cattle to death on his farm.



According to the Prosecutor, ASP Rejoice Dogbe, the accused allegedly poisoned oranges and deliberately threw them on his farm, subsequently poisoning the cattle that ate the oranges.



Razak pleaded not guilty when he was put before the court. He was granted bail of Ghc20,000 with a surety.



But the Kyebi District Police Commander put him behind bars after the ruling.



The Police Commander told Starr News when contacted that the person who was to stand surety for the accused was not forthcoming after the proceedings, therefore, decided to put him behind bars for the bail process to continue to Friday.



This assertion by the Police Commander has however been refuted by some family members of the accused persons, accusing the commander of abuse of power. They said the Commander whisked the accused away before the surety could arrive.



Razak Yakubu is one of the aggrieved farmers at Asikam-Odumase, and Akyem- Adukrom near Kibi in Abuakwa South Municipality protesting against the destruction of their farms by cattle brought to the area.



According to the farmers, they were told that the cattle belong to the President.



The aggrieved farmers alleged that the owners have been using national security operatives and armed police to intimidate them whenever they register their displeasure over the destruction of their source of livelihood.



“I am a widow, I can’t do galamsey. So, I farm but the cattle have destroyed my maize farm. Whenever I see the destruction I become embittered. So government should intervene to relocate the cattle from this area. My children are starving. They say the cattle belong to the President. Why should the president’s cattle destroy our farms ” Margaret Awaku, a widow lamented .