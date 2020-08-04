Regional News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Kwesimintsim NDC candidate campaigns against violence

Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region, Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman, has advised Muslim youth against political violence.



He said political violence retards development and progress, and therefore should not be countenanced or entertained by the youth of the Constituency.



He told the youth that avoiding political violence means that they must not allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to cause mayhem and disturbances in the forthcoming elections.



Mr. Buckman believes that as the 2020 elections is approaching, some politicians would plan activities to foment troubles.



He advised the Muslim youth not to allow themselves to be used by these political figures to execute their unhealthy and unproductive plans.



Addressing the Muslim community at Kwesimintsim during the celebration of the Eid-al-Adha festival, Lawyer Fiifi Buckman noted that Islam had no place for violence and advised the Muslim youth to be mindful of the teachings of the Holy Quran, and the wise sayings (Hadith) of the holy prophet Muhammed against violence and its repercussions on development.



"Muslims are generally peaceful people" he acknowledged whilst admonishing the youth to eschew acts of indiscipline in their communities.



He explained that the behaviour of a few misguided youths from the Muslim communities (Zongos) has often led to negative branding of these communities.



Lawyer Fiifi Buckman, an enterprising politician joined the Muslim community to celebrate the Eid-al-Adha festival at Kwesimintsim on Friday.



It was at the end of the prayers, that he had the privilege to speak to the congregation that he urged them (Muslims and residents of Zongo communities) in general to stand up against plotters and perpetrators of electoral violence.



These, he underscored, would help maintain peace, law and order in the constituency, the Western Region and across the country.



Lawyer Fiifi Buckman also urged the Muslim youth to channel their energies into activities and things that are considered more productive instead of engaging in political violence.



As a person with development at the heart of his campaign messaging, Lawyer Fiifi Buckman donated two trips of stones to the Muslim community for construction of the central mosque in Kwesiminstim currently demolished.



He urged the constituents to give him an opportunity to lead Kwesimintsim as the lawmaker after the December polls.



He said his campaign has been centred on securing the seat after the polls.



"By providing transformational and visionary leadership, I know we can together develop Kwesimintsim Constituency", he said.

