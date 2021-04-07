Kwesi Pratt slams NCA, BoG & Police over Kasoa murder & 'money-doubling' TV stations

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has charged the National Commission Authority (NCA), Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Police to take action against money ritualists in the country.



Mr. Pratt cautioned these entities against their lackadaisical attitude in addressing the proliferation of Television stations and persons publicizing their ability to double people's money for them.



He said this in connection with the murder of a 10-year old pupil, Ishmael Mensah, of the Maranatha School at Kasoa in the Central Region.



Two teenagers named, Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 17, allegedly murdered the 10-year-old boy at Lamptey Mills in Kasoa.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", the seasoned Journalist asked the NCA, BoG and Police why they haven't clamped down on those TV stations and personalities swindling people of their monies and also causing others to engage in money rituals.



"Those who give TV licence, what do they actually check before they issue the TV license?" he questioned.



"I watched a certain station that all they show from morning to morning is money-doubling. So, when they were going for the licence, what did they tell the National Communication Authority? Did they tell them they were acquiring the licence to show money-doubling from morning till the next morning? And if that is what they told the National Communication Authority and they permitted it, then it's a big problem but if that's not what they told them, then where is the monitoring?"



He called on the State and media authorities to crack the whip on any media station as well as persons who profess on TV to double money.



"What is the Bank of Ghana sitting there for? Don't they see the money-doubling? Doesn't the Bank of Ghana have a responsibility? Hasn't the Bank of Ghana heard about the money-doubling? What are they doing about it? The Ghana Police Service, haven't they also heard about the money-doubling?", Mr. Pratt slammed NCA, BoG and Police.



"We have laws that prohibit money-doubling," he emphasized.



