Kwesi Pratt decries biased appointment of security heads by government

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has asked for new laws to be enacted to ensure impartiality in the appointment of Heads and officers of the Police Service.



Kwesi Pratt has consistently bemoaned the political interference in the security services.



His concern has to do with the fact that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other members of the management of the Police force are appointed by the government, the hierarchy keeps reshuffling personnel every time there is a change of government.



Kwesi Pratt is of a strong view that the government appointment in the Police Service breeds security biases and therefore called for the laws governing the security sector to be reviewed.



''As we move forward, there is the need to reconsider the laws and enact laws to ensure the appointment of Heads of the security services won't create the impression of bias. As we go forward, we must adopt measures that won't create the impression of bias in the recruitment of personnel into the security services and so on'', he insisted.



