Kwesi Pratt Jnr kicks against law on mandatory towing levy

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has expressed reservations over the introduction of a mandatory towing levy aimed at preventing road accidents.



The tow levy, which was captured in the 2021 budget statement, is to ensure that vehicles that develop mechanical faults, as well as those which have been involved in accidents, are immediately towed off the road.



This is to avoid road accidents since such vehicles pose diverse kinds of dangers to drivers.



Many people have died as a result of faulty vehicles parked in the middle of or along the road.



A recent accident occurred at Tesano in Accra when a trotro run into a faulty truck parked in the road, claiming four lives and injuring others.



The issue of tow levy was broached on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo''.



Reacting to the issue, Kwesi Pratt wondered why drivers should be compelled to pay tow levies when they already have it covered in their car insurances.



He noted that some insurance companies, as part of their insurance cover for vehicles, have made provision for a tow and so telling such drivers to pay another levy is disturbing.



"The person has paid his insurance that, when his/her car breaks down, it should be towed but you want the person to pay for another towing company. This is disturbing and this thing must be looked at properly," he said.



He called for a reconsideration of the tow levy so as to avoid creating problems for drivers.



