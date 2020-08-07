General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Kweku Baako shares perspective on squeezing of ‘Bede Ziedeng’s balls’

Bede Ziedeng

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says he feels vindicated following Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s confirmation of Jerry Rawlings squeezing the balls of Bede Ziedeng.



According to the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, when the incident occurred and they reported, he recalled how some people in the then government denied the incident ever happened.



Baako who was discussing Prof Ahwoi's 'Working with Rawlings' book on Peace FM said, “As for the Bede Ziedeng balls’ incident, its an old story and we even joked with it but some people said it was a lie, now I’m happy it has been confirmed.”



“Bede was always quite so people said it was not true but this book has confirmed it,” an 'excited Kweku Baako noted.



The incident was described by Prof Kwamena Ahwoi as the ‘Abobo Ntowhe affair’ to wit 'the Crusher of Testicles Affair.'



“As Bede tells it when Rawlings and his entourage got to the entrance and the crowd surged forward to acknowledge their hero, Rawlings got hold of his testicles and squeezed them hard, so hard that he believes he fainted,” the book claimed.

