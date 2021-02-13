General News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Kweku Baako schools NDC activist on powers of Parliament’s Appointments Committee

Editor-in-Chief of New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Managing editor of the Crusading Guide has ‘schooled’ an activist of the National Democratic Congress, Mohammed Maiga on the powers and mandate of the Appointment Committee of Parliament.



Maiga, relying on the misconception that the committee has the power to reject ministerial-nominees urged the MPs on the minority side to do to the nominees what the Supreme Court has done to John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition.



"NDC Appointment Committee Members, kindly Adopt The Supreme Court Formula-Unanimous Rejection", Maiga posted.



Kweku Baako in a reply on Facebook, underscored the need for him and other supporters of the NDC to research, read and be abreast with the dictates of constitution and the standing orders of Parliament relative to the topic



Baako wrote, "Mohammed Maigah, please, carefully read the Standing Orders from 172(4) to 172(8) as you have generously provided to me here. Sub-orders from (4) to (8) deal with HOW and WHAT should be done to the Appointment Committee's REPORT when it has been presented to the whole HOUSE OF PARLIAMENT(THE PLENARY). It is within that framework that Order 172(8) kicks in, NOT at the Committee level.", he stated.



He added, "Double-check the sub-heading/ title for/ of Standing Order 172 (on its left-hand side); it reads, "The Appointments Committee, its procedure and REPORT(caps-mine) and relate it to Order 172(4) when "The Committee shall report to Parliament within three days after it has concluded its proceedings when Parliament is sitting. PARLIAMENTARY APPROVAL of persons RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT SHALL BE BY SECRET BALLOT OR CONSENSUS'" (All caps-mine).



"Subsequent to Standing Order 172(4), the procedures to adopt in the voting process for approval or otherwise are outlined in order 172(5), (6) and (7). Finality is brought to bear on the process in accordance with 172(8) which says, "A CANDIDATE WHO FAILS TO SECURE FIFTY PERCENT (50%) OF THE VOTE CAST IS REJECTED."



"That FINALITY is the preserve of the WHOLE HOUSE OF PARLIAMENT, THE PLENARY", he stated.



"As a student of parliamentary procedures, practice, precedents and history, that is my understanding and appreciation of the specific Standing Orders you have generously shared with me here. The Hansard will vindicate my understanding and appreciation. Have a blessed day", he ended.



Parliament on Wednesday commenced the vetting of 46 ministerial nominees announced by President Akufo-Addo.



Some of the nominees who have faced the committee so far include Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister-designate for Energy, Agyeman-Manu for Health, Yaw Osei Adutwum for Education, among others.



