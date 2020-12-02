General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kweku Baako reveals who recorded Akufo-Addo’s ‘bribe’ video

play videoKweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief, the New Crusading Guide

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has claimed that the person who secretly recorded the viral video of then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, taking the $40,000 cash in a brown envelope is one Salis Yakubu Atsuluho of ‘The Salis newspaper’.



Baako disclosed that he introduced the said Salis Yakubu Atsuluho to Anas Aremeyaw Anas of the New Crusading Guide fame.



Anas is a protégé of Baako’s, and Anas has obviously trained Salis Yakubu Atsuluho.



According to Kweku Baako Jnr, the video was recorded in October 2016 when Nana Akufo-Addo, who was then the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was seeking to unseat former President John Dramani Mahama.



Kweku Baako Jnr. explained on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show on Wednesday that the video recordings are two: one is fake and the other, original, but both videos contain similar or the same scenes.



“I just don’t know how I feel,” Baako admitted, “This gentleman, Salis Yakubu Atsuluho, is the guy behind The Salis newspaper. The guy who did the secret recording of candidate Akufo-Addo”.



When asked by Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of the show, to confirm if he knew that for a fact, Baako retorted “sure, sure”.



“Look, this is a guy [that] I influenced his entry into ‘Tiger Eye PI’, that’s why I said I don’t know how I feel; and in four, five months, Anas dismissed him.”



Baako recounted that in 2006, Salis Yakubu approached him at the Labone Coffee Shop and indicated that “he used to be an NDC activist, but now an NPP activist, and tried to contest on the party’s ticket at Yapei-Kusawgu constituency.”



“He is a political prostitute [.......] of the highest order and I regret myself…,” Baako said.



Baako stated further that when the verbal war of words on Anas Aremeyaw Anas started about two years ago, and before “Who watches the watchman – Part 1”, the ‘Salis newspaper’ which was mostly published online alleged that he, Kweku Baako secretly recorded Nana Akufo-Addo.



“Anas went to show [President Akufo-Addo] excerpts of Number 12 and the case got deflated in court,” Baako said.







About the video:



Two videos with the same setting and scenery but with different narrations are currently in circulation. One of the videos sought to suggest President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was influenced with an amount of $40,000 concealed in a brown envelope.



In the video, Alhaji Abass Awolu, Director of the Department of Urban Roads, according to the narration, sent a delegation to the President’s Nima residence.



“They were led to the president by Dr. Adjei Bawuah, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States. In his company were a woman and a man who were introduced as wife and brother of the Director of Urban Roads.”



A voice purported to be the man introduced as a brother of Alhaji Abass Awolu is heard pleading with Akufo-Addo to pay deaf ears to some allegations against Alhaji Abass, stressing it is a plot by detractors who are bent on tarnishing his image and eventually seeing him kicked out of office.



Akufo-Addo after the supposed plea for clemency is seen receiving a hefty brown envelope from Ambassador Bawuah which according to the narrator contained $40,000 being presented on behalf of Alhaji Abass. While at it, the voice of the man purported to be the brother of Alhaji Abass is heard stating that the package is from Alhaji Abass who has been advised by some people to take that action or risk removal from office.



“He has been advised by some people to come and see you with money. He says he doesn’t have much except this $40,000. He is pleading with you not to remove him from office. He also assures never to disappoint you if he is maintained.”



The second video, however, portrays something different. Although the scene and personalities are the same, the conversation is entirely different and the donation doesn’t seem to bribe the president. The unseen man, who the narration claims is the brother of Alhaji Abass, is rather heard discussing how they could assist in the electioneering campaign.



Three personalities, Ambassador Bawuah, a lady, and a third guest, a man whose face is not captured, are seen in candidate Akufo-Addo’s home to offer resources in order to grease the wheels of his campaign.



“Please accept this 40,000 in addition to the T-shirts for now. Later, we will communicate to you how else we can contribute to this,” the male voice said.



In both videos, Akufo-Addo after receiving the envelope requested for a name. He said, “I need to have a name” to which the lady replied, “Hajia Fawzia”. It is unclear what Akufo-Addo needed the name for.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.